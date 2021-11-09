503 COVID-19 cases in Greater Lincolnshire on Monday as jab immunity wanes

There were 503 cases of Coronavirus confirmed in Greater Lincolnshire on Monday as weekly infection rates continue to fall slowly in most districts.

The latest figure is 22% down on the 646 cases at the same point the previous week.

Government data shows one further death of a Lincolnshire resident. Meanwhile hospital data has reported two deaths at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust and three at Northern Lincolnshire and Goole NHS Trust.

The latest COVID stats for Lincolnshire are:

503 new cases of coronavirus with 358 in Lincolnshire, 71 in North East Lincolnshire and 74 in North Lincolnshire

One further death recorded in the government figures

Five hospital deaths recorded with two at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust facilities and three at Northern Lincolnshire and Goole NHS Trust

The majority of Greater Lincolnshire has continued to see a fall in infection rates over the past few days with the region’s average dropping from 431.6 per 100,000 population to 407.9.

The figure, however, remains above the England average of 386.7, despite despite four authorities sitting under it – they are East Lindsey, North East Lincolnshire, North Lincolnshire and Boston.

All but two authorities have seen a fall in rates with Lincoln’s increasing to 441.8 per 100,000 and North Lincolnshire rising to 365.3.

However, the two rising authorities are joined by South Holland and North Kesteven in rising up the national rankings with the former sitting 102nd highest and the latter 108th. Lincoln is 112th and North Lincolnshire is 258th.

Health experts warned that vaccine immunity was “drifting downwards” on Monday.

Professor Peter Openshaw, chair of the New and Emerging Respiratory Virus Threats Advisory Group (Nervtag) which advises the government has told the Times Radio: “We don’t know how long a vaccine is going to last until we’ve had sufficient time to watch the immunity drifting downwards and I think that’s something which has become very clear recently is that these vaccines don’t appear to be forever – they do provide a lot of protection, but they have to be boosted.”

He said nationally around 1,000 people a day were going hospital with more than 9,000 currently in facilities.

A United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust spokesman confirmed that currently there are 77 COVID-positive patients in the county’s hospitals – up from 68 this time last week.

However, other expects continue to believe winter restrictions could be avoided, or at least a “long way” off.

Dr Mike Tildesley, a member of the Scientific Pandemic Influenza Group on Modelling (Spi-M) government advisory panel, told Sky News: “We’re a long way away from thinking in those terms. There’s a situation that if the NHS is under pressure… of course there may be discussions around whether more restrictions need to come in.”

However, he added: “I would hope that with a very successful vaccination campaign the idea of a winter lockdown is a long way, away, but it’s certainly true that if we don’t get a good immunity across the population there may need to be perhaps further measures undertaken.”

It comes as booster jab rules are changed to allow those over 50 or the clinically vulnerable to pre-book their booster jab appointment 30 days before they become eligible.

Coronavirus data for Greater Lincolnshire on Monday, November 8 142,529 cases (up 503) 95,414 in Lincolnshire (up 358)

23,015 in North Lincolnshire (up 74)

24,100 in North East Lincolnshire (up 71) 2,433 deaths (up one) 1,777 from Lincolnshire (up one)

334 from North Lincolnshire (no change)

322 from North East Lincolnshire (no change) of which 1,460 hospital deaths (up five) 898 at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust (up two)

44 at Lincolnshire Community Health Service hospitals (no change)

1 at Lincolnshire Partnership Foundation Trust (no change)

517 in Northern Lincolnshire (NLAG) (up three) DATA SOURCE — FIGURES CORRECT AT THE TIME OF THE LATEST UPDATE. POSTCODE DATA INCLUDES DEATHS NOT IN HEALTHCARE FACILITIES OR IN HOSPITALS OUTSIDE AUTHORITY BOUNDARIES.