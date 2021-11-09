The return of Thor’s Tipi Bar in Lincoln – with mulled wine on tap!

The festive season is well underway in Lincoln as Thor’s Tipi Bar returned to the Cornhill, offering customers tasty mulled wine around the cosy fire pit.

The popular viking tipi bar has two linked canvas tipis decked out with wooden tables and a real fire pit in an even bigger space than previous years.

It opened on Friday, November 5 and will be at the Cornhill until January 2, 2022, serving festive favourite mulled wine, along with craft ales, boozy hot chocolate and a brand new range of frozen cocktails.

The returning favourite of the Lincoln Cornhill area is in a larger space this year after a near 12 month long revamp of the area, which saw the tourist information kiosk demolished to free up space for events.

Outside the tent, there is a street food site occupied by YUZU, serving Korean cuisine for anyone who might be feeling peckish after a raspberry daiquiri by the fire pit.

YUZU Street Food work alongside Thor’s Tipi Bar in each of their locations across the UK, as well as having restaurants of their own in York, Leeds and Pocklington.

They serve gyoza dumplings, gao buns and fried Korean chicken strips for prices varying from £4 to £14.

While visiting Thor’s, you can also get a photo at the new festive lettering that has gone up outside, spelling the word Lincoln without the I, allowing you to take the place of the missing letter.

Thor’s Tipi Bar will be open between 11am and 11pm Monday to Thursday as well as Sunday, and then 11am to midnight on Fridays and Saturdays.

There will be no bookings for Thor’s and dogs are very welcome as a city favourite comes back into central Lincoln.