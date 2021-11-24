Appeal: Robbery in Lincoln

We are appealing for witnesses and anyone with dashcam footage

We are appealing for witnesses and anyone with dashcam footage following a report of a robbery last night (23rd November).

Between 7:15 and 7:30pm a 23-year-old woman was walking along St Andrew’s Street and Charles Street.

Upon approaching the Bridge Central Conferencing Event venue, a white male wearing dark clothing and a hat reportedly cycled past the victim and took her black handbag from her. He then cycled away in the direction of Portland Street.

If you witnessed the incident or have any other information that can assist in our enquiries, please get in touch.

We are also keen to hear from anyone who may have been driving around the streets mentioned and captured dashcam footage. If you can help, you can contact us in one of the following ways below.

By calling 101 quoting incident 376 of 23rd November.

By emailing [email protected] quoting incident 376 of 23rd November in the subject line.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can report via the independent charity, CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.

Reference: Incident 376 of 23rd November.