Boston murder accused appears in court ahead of trial

Ilona’s body has still not been found

A man has appeared at Lincoln Crown Court on Wednesday afternoon charged with the murder of his partner following her disappearance in Boston.

Kamil Ranoszek, aged 40, of Wormgate, Boston, is accused of the murder of missing person Ilona Golabek, 27. Ranoszek was arrested on Sunday, November 21.

Dressed in a grey sweatshirt and bottoms, he spoke through a Polish interpreter only to confirm his name, before Judge John Pini QC.

No plea was entered to the charge of murdering Ilona Golabek in Boston, Lincs, between November 9 and 10.

Ranoszek will next appear at Lincoln Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on December 23.

Judge Pini fixed a provisional trial date starting at Lincoln Crown Court on April 25 next year. The trial is estimated to last five days.

Ranoszek was remanded back into custody until his next court appearance.

A 32-year-old man also arrested on November 21 has been released under investigation. Meanwhile, Lincolnshire Police’s investigation continues.

Ilona’s body has not yet been located. Police divers have been searching the River Witham near Wormgate, and various waterways including near Cowbridge and off Horncastle Road.

Forensic officers have also been spotted in Wormgate itself.

Detective Chief Inspector Richard Myszczyszyn, of East Midlands Special Operations Unit, said that police understand the incident may be a concern for the people of Boston.

He described it as an isolated incident and said police believe those allegedly involved are known to one another.