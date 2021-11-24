Assault: Clasketgate, Lincoln
We believe we have now identified the man in the image.
Update 12.56pm, 24th November:
We believe we have now identified the person in the images, and would like to thank everyone for their assistance.
Our investigation is ongoing, and we continue to ask for witnesses to come forward.
Original appeal:
We would like to speak with the man pictured in connection with an assault that happened at around 5.30 am on Saturday 30 October.
The incident occurred on Clasketgate in Lincoln. One man was punched to the face resulting in the loss of a tooth. If you recognise the man, or have any information to assist our investigation, please get in touch in one of the following ways.
- By calling 101 quoting occurrence number 21000638557.
- By emailing [email protected] – don’t forget to include occurrence number 21000638557 in the subject line.
- Through the independent charity, CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.