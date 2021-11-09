Be the lord of this luxurious Lincolnshire manor for only £2m

Fit for royalty, a Mayor and an MP have lived here

An 18th century hall designed by a former Mayor of Boston which also housed an ex-MP in the 1800s has been put on the market for just under £2 million.

West Skirbeck Hall is an historical home set over 11 acres of original parkland in Boston, and it has been put on the market by Poyntons Consultancy for £1,950,000. See the full listing here.

The house is littered with history, having been designed in 1795 and completed in 1802 by wealthy brewer, banker and merchant Henry Clarke, who served as Mayor of Boston in 1805 and 1816.

In 1872, West Skirbeck Hall was then acquired by William Garfit, part of the family who founded many of the Lloyds banks, and he went on to serve as an MP for the Boston area, holding his political surgery in the library of the home.

Fast forward almost 150 years, and the incredible building is now up for sale on the housing market, offering someone the chance to be lord of the manor in this astonishing Lincolnshire home.

West Skirbeck Hall has seven bedrooms and five bathrooms. This is what it looks like inside:

See the full listing here.