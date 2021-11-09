Be the lord of this luxurious Lincolnshire manor for only £2m

An 18th century hall designed by a former Mayor of Boston which also housed an ex-MP in the 1800s has been put on the market for just under £2 million.
West Skirbeck Hall is an historical home set over 11 acres of original parkland in Boston, and it has been put on the market by Poyntons Consultancy for £1,950,000. See the full listing here.
The house is littered with history, having been designed in 1795 and completed in 1802 by wealthy brewer, banker and merchant Henry Clarke, who served as Mayor of Boston in 1805 and 1816.
In 1872, West Skirbeck Hall was then acquired by William Garfit, part of the family who founded many of the Lloyds banks, and he went on to serve as an MP for the Boston area, holding his political surgery in the library of the home.
Fast forward almost 150 years, and the incredible building is now up for sale on the housing market, offering someone the chance to be lord of the manor in this astonishing Lincolnshire home.
West Skirbeck Hall has seven bedrooms and five bathrooms. This is what it looks like inside:
The whole property has a regal feel to it. | Photo: Poyntons Consultancy
If the interiors weren’t enough, how about a sunken oriental fire pit garden? | Photo: Poyntons Consultancy
The home has been decorated with gold gilt to offer a taste of glitz and glamour. | Photo: Poyntons Consultancy
How about this for a living room?! | Photo: Poyntons Consultancy
Simply stunning. | Photo: Poyntons Consultancy
A grand dining hall you would expect to see in Buckingham Palace! | Photo: Poyntons Consultancy
There’s even a space for you to relax and play snooker. | Photo: Poyntons Consultancy
Custom designed kitchen constructed of solid beech. | Photo: Poyntons Consultancy
One of the seven bedrooms inside West Skirbeck Hall. | Photo: Poyntons Consultancy
The bedrooms boast spectacular views of the parkland. | Photo: Poyntons Consultancy
A traditional flavour throughout. | Photo: Poyntons Consultancy
It comes with five bathrooms. | Photo: Poyntons Consultancy
You won’t have to worry about parking spaces. | Photo: Poyntons Consultancy
South facing landscaped gardens are ideal for entertainment, complete with an alfresco pavilion. | Photo: Poyntons Consultancy
A gorgeous sun trap outside the house of a lifetime. | Photo: Poyntons Consultancy
A wonderful summerhouse dining area with hand carved wooden chairs. | Photo: Poyntons Consultancy
Spread over 11 acres of land. | Photo: Poyntons Consultancy