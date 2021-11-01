Behind bars: Criminals locked up in Lincolnshire in October
Three decades in jail for one of the offenders
A child rapist, a man who endangered others by setting fire to his own flat, and three Lincoln men who were part of an organised crime group trafficking high purity cocaine, were among those sentenced in October.
The Lincolnite’s court reporters cover all the biggest cases heard in our region every day.
Here’s a round up of signifiant cases resulting in prison sentences, as well as a case in nearby Wisbech in Cambridgeshire:
Andrew Ditchfield
A child rapist who abused young people in Derbyshire and Lincolnshire for over two decades was sentenced to 30 years behind bars after a jury found him guilty of 45 offences. Andrew Mark Ditchfield, 54, was given his prison sentence with an extended license period of eight years.
Cocaine drug dealing gangs
Ten men who were part of two organised crime groups who trafficked high purity cocaine between Lincolnshire and the West Midlands were jailed for a combined total of over 100 years.
This included three men from Lincoln – Robert Diaz was jailed for 19 years, Stuart Bassett-Hawcock will spend eight years in prison, and Edward Wivell was sentenced to six years and four months.
Ventislav Todorov
Ventislav Todorov, 57, from Wisbech was sentenced to 14 years in prison after admitting to raping and sexually abusing three children.
Sam Wright
A Lincoln man who deliberately set fire to his council flat was jailed for four years and ten months. Sam Wright will also serve an extra three years on extended licence when he is released from prison after a judge found he is “dangerous” and represents a risk to the public.
Jack Payne
A convicted sex offender who returned to his previous ways within days of being released early from prison was branded dangerous and sent back to jail. Jack Payne, 22, from Mablethorpe, was jailed for four years and given an extended licence period, which means he cannot be considered for parole until he has served at least two-thirds of his sentence.
Gkeralt Gkisti
Gkeralt Gkisti was jailed for two years, and is likely to face deportation when he is released, after cannabis plants capable of producing more than £100,000 worth of the drug were found when police raided a house in Boston.
Jack Nichols
*Leicestershire Police would not release a photograph due to the sentence being below two years
A former prison officer from Grantham was jailed for smuggling drugs in his trousers after being paid nearly £4,000 to bring cannabis to inmate Joe Baggaley. Jack Nichols, 29, was jailed for one year and four months.
Dean Dunhill
A paedophile was sent back to prison after moving to the Lincolnshire coast without telling the authorities. Dean Dunhill, 33, was required to tell police where he was living but went missing from his accommodation in July this year, and he has now been jailed for 10 months.
Shane Lewis
A man who bit, punched and spat at police officers as they tried to detain him was jailed for 45 weeks. Shane Lewis, 40, was at the time on bail for an unconnected matter with conditions to stay out of Spilsby, but police received a report that he was at his mother’s home in the town.