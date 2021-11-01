Female records broken at the City of Lincoln 10K
The awful weather actually helped, winner said
It was a triumphant day at Sunday’s Asda Foundation City of Lincoln 10K as Abbie Donnelly secured a female course record with a time of 33:04, taking 1 minute 26 seconds of her former City of Lincoln 10K female record of 34:30 set in 2019.
In addition, Abbie has now also secured a Run For All 10k female course record, previously held by Gerda Steyn in 2019 at the Middlesbrough 10K with a time of 33:08.
Abbie from Lincoln Wellington Athletic club said “I’m so pleased to secure the female course records for both the City of Lincoln 10K and Run For All 10K. It was also a personal best for me so I’m really happy. Despite the weather, the crowds were amazing and the support definitely helped.”
See our Lincoln 10k 2021 full gallery here
Abbie commented on the weather conditions, “I think the awful weather actually helped, as I wasn’t concentrating on the time but more focused on the weather”
Abbie also added: “I’d like to give a shout out to Lincoln Wellington Athletic club and a massive thank you to my coach Rob Lewis who was there to support to me”
Following on from Abbie’s winning time, Sophie Wallis clocked 00:35:41 for second place and Georgina Weston followed in third in a time of 00:36:29.
First male across the finish line was Ronny Wilson who romped to victory in a time of 00:30:18. Lucian Allison second place in 00:30:36, with Jordan Skelly finishing third in 00:30:38.
The first male wheelchair athlete was Callum Hall in a time of 00:28:07 and the second Male wheelchair athlete was Tiaan Bosch in a time of 00:28:20.
These winners and many participants were running for a good cause of their choice or supporting one of the event’s official partner charities – Jane Tomlinson Appeal, Brains Trust, Leap, Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance, Lives, Age UK, MacMillan Cancer Support, Sophies Journey & St Barnabas Hospice.