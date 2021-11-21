Booster COVID vaccine opens to 40-49-year-olds from Monday

Everything you need to know about the next phase of the roll-out

More than one million people will be eligible to book their COVID top-up vaccination from tomorrow, Monday, November 22.

From 7am tomorrow, people aged 40 to 49 will be able to book their booster vaccine, and 16 and 17-year-olds their second jabs, seven days after the JCVI updated their advice for these age groups.

Almost 500,000 people in their 40s had their second dose at least six months ago, and are currently eligible to get their booster jab.

People can book their booster appointment on the National Booking Service a month before they become eligible.

Nearly 200,000 16 and 16-year-olds are already eligible for a second dose, and invitations for second jabs will be landing on their doorsteps in the next few weeks.

Almost 800,000 in this age group have had their first Covid jab.

More than 12 million boosters have been delivered in total since the booster campaign kicked off in September.

Thanks to the efforts of NHS staff and volunteers, more than 93 million jabs have been delivered since Margaret Keenan had the first vaccination in the world outside clinical trials in Coventry last December.

England’s top doctor today urged those in newly eligible groups to come forward as soon as they are eligible for the top up protection against the virus.

Professor Stephen Powis, NHS national medical director, said: “Thanks to the incredible efforts of NHS staff and volunteers more than 12 million boosters have been delivered in less than 10 weeks since the NHS rolled out the programme within 48 hours of updated guidance.

“The NHS has once again been quick to roll out to newly eligible groups, including protecting people in their forties with a booster and providing second doses to young people, with hundreds of thousands of invites landing over the next few weeks.

“I’ve had my booster and I would urge everyone to get their vaccine whether their first, second or top-up dose as soon as possible, giving them and their loved ones vital protection over winter and the festive period.”

The NHS is vaccinating in line with Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) guidance.

UKHSA has advised that where people have had Covid-19, people over 18 or under 18 and at higher risk will need to wait four weeks from the onset of symptoms or a positive test result before getting the vaccine, and people under 18 not at higher risk will need to wait at least 12 weeks.

People can get their vaccine by booking online through the national booking service or by calling 119, and GP practices are also inviting those who are eligible.