Missing Andrej from Boston
Can you help us find Andrej?
We are continuing to appeal for information to find missing man Andrej.
The 43-year-old was reported missing from his home in Boston.
Andrej is described as a white male who is 6ft tall with short, dark brown hair. He is of a slim build and has green eyes with a scar near his left eye. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie and black or grey trousers.
If you have seen him or know where he is, please get in touch.
- By calling 101 quoting incident 306 of 2nd November.
- By emailing [email protected] – don’t forget to quote incident 306 of 2nd November in the subject line.
- Through the independent charity missing people. You can call or text 116 000 or email [email protected]
Reference: Incident 306 of 2nd November