Boston Monopoly game launching in December

It will have Boston-themed pieces too!

A new Boston-themed Monopoly game could be released as soon as next month after funding was secured to create the Hasbro-branded game.

Boston Big Local has been working with company Winning Moves to produce the game, which will be sold for £30 with all proceeds going to charities and community groups.

The game will feature newly-designed pieces representing different parts of Boston’s history, including the Stump, a Puritan Hat, a Swan, a Medieval Cog, a Marathon Runner and a Tractor.

The game will also have Boston-themed chance and community chest cards, and locations around the outside of the board.

The 1,500 Monopoly boards will be delivered to the council in the first week of December ready for their launch the following week if all goes to plan.

The board game idea came after Boston Big Local approached Boston Borough Council for part funding from the Empowering Healthy Communities Programme.

This comes after the success of ‘trump cards’ which were released last year with a focus on raising Boston’s profile, and funds going to good local causes.

You can either reserve a copy of the game here (coming soon), purchase one at the launch or buy it from a local charity and organisation.

Nichola Holderness, programme co-ordinator at Boston Borough Council, said: “I am really pleased that our programme was able to help fund the Boston UK Monopoly, I think it is a fantastic way to help showcase Boston.

“Our borough has so much to offer and I’m looking forward to seeing this represented on the new official board. I am looking forward to playing the game at Christmas with my family.”

Richard Tory, Chair of Boston Big Local, added: “Our aim is to improve the lives of residents in as many different ways as possible and if, by raising the town’s profile, we can help achieve this goal we will be very happy indeed”.