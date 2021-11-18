Builder pulls out of major Lincolnshire village housing development

Fifteen pubs in the Lincoln area have been named in The Good Beer Guide 2022.

The book contains entires for more than 4,500 of the UK’s best pubs in rural and urban areas, with details about beer, food, pub gardens, accommodation, family facilities, disabled access and transport links.

The guide is completely independent and pubs are regularly checked by local CAMRA (Campaign for Real Ale) volunteers, including a Lincoln establishment that has been in the book for 38 continuous years – The Victoria.

The following 15 pubs in Lincoln and the surrounding areas are included in the new guide:

The Adam & Eve Tavern

The Adam & Eve Tavern is located on Lindum Road, a short walk from the cathedral or a hill climb from Lincoln City centre.

It is described as being ideal for small to mid-sized gatherings and holds weekly music nights, as well as Sunday quiz nights and a monthly music quiz. Darts and pool can also be played at the pub, which has gaming machines and a selection of board games.

The book lists the pub as serving beers including Castle Rock Harvest Pale, Moorland Old Speckled Hen and two changing beers (sourced nationally).

BeerHeadZ

BeerHeadZ is located on Eastgate in the uphill city area of Lincoln.

The pub is part of a small chain of new generation indie pubs and hosts regular events, including quizzes, live music and tap takeovers.

It serves up to six cask ales, craft keg beers, two ciders, and a range of bottled and canned beers, and uses oversized glasses.

The Cardinal’s Hat

The Grade II-listed tavern – The Cardinal’s Hat – is located at the foot of Lincoln’s Steep Hill.

The three-storey building was an inn during the 16th to 18th centuries. A sensitive conversion to a pub in 2015 revealed a number of historic features. It has a ground-floor bar area, as well as smaller atmospheric snugs and rooms.

The book says the pub serves eight ales, four ciders and other drinks, alongside a menu of charcuterie and cheese.

Golden Eagle

The Golden Eagle is a traditional two-room venue on Lincoln’s lower High Street and also located close to the Imps’ LNER Stadium, so it is very busy on match days.

It stocks nine real ales and more than 50 craft ales, as well as having a large garden with cosy sheltered seating. Harvey the pub dog is always happy to greet customers.

The pub, which hosts two annual beer festivals, recently posted on social media saying: “We’re super pleased to be able to announce that once again we’re in the CAMRA Good Beer Guide.”

The Joiners Arms

The Joiners Arms is located on Victoria Street in Lincoln, just a short walk from the High Street.

This traditional back-street pub has five changing ales, as well as an increasing selection of gins. It is also a popular venue for live entertainment and beer festivals, quiz and open mic nights, and a characterful beer garden to the rear.

The Joiners Arms, which has Lincoln’s only bar billiards table, posted on social media saying: “Thank you to Lincoln CAMRA branch for your continued support, it’s very much appreciated, especially in these difficult times.”

Ritz Wetherspoon

Ritz Wetherspoon is located on Lincoln High Street and is part of the national chain. The Ritz was originally a cinema and entertainment centre.

The venue is a split-level building with a family area on the ground floor and the bar, with seating above. Food is served most of the day, with speciality nights.

The book lists that the bar sells drinks including Greene King Abbott Ale, Ruddles Best Bitter, Sharp’s Doom Bar, and six changing beers (sourced nationally).

The Strugglers Inn

The Strugglers Inn is a small hostelry big on character located on Westgate in Lincoln, and landlady Anna has been at the helm of the award-winning pub for more than 10 years.

The traditional two-roomed pub next to Lincoln Castle is in a great location for locals and tourists alike. A myriad of pump clips of previous beers adorn the walls and ceilings in both the main bar and the snug.

The hidden beer garden is great for summer drinking, while two real fires make for a warm winter welcome at the pub, where regular live music is played on Sundays.

The book says the pub sells drinks including Ossett Yorkshire Blonde, Sharp’s Sea Fury, Timothy Taylor Landlord, and seven changing beers (sourced nationally).

The Tiny Tavern

The micro pub on Lincoln High Street opened in March 2020 in what was originally two 17th-century cottages in the Grade II-listed St Andrew’s Row.

The cosy lounge has a window seat and fireplace, and towards the rear is a bar area with a dartboard. An additional room is available for community activities, and there is also a large garden.

The five handpumps feature beers from microbreweries near and far.

In a recent social media post Tiny Tavern said: “It’s a very proud day for the Tiny Tavern. We’re made up to announce we have been included in the 2022 Good Beer Guide. Come help us celebrate with a beer or two.”

The Victoria

The Victoria is located in the most historic part of Lincoln and also has an outdoor area for drinkers to enjoy a pint, including Castle Rock Harvest Pale and Timothy Taylor Landlord.

The book states “38 continuous years in this Guide are a tribute to the long-time manager and testament to the consistent provision of good ale in the city”.

There is a refurbishment on the horizon at the pub, but the character and simplicity of the traditional two-room pub is expected to be preserved.

In a post on social media, the pub said: “Have you heard the good news? We’re still in the Good Beer Guide by CAMRA. Pop in and try some of our amazing beers we have on tap.”

Butcher & Beast, Heighington

The Butcher & Beast is located on Heighington High Street and is an old stone Batemans pub adorned with floral displays.

The pub has distinctive drinking areas inside, along with a real fire and old photographs on the walls. It also hosts quizzes and charity nights.

The pub sells drinks including Batemans XB, Timothy Taylor Landlord, and a selection of gins. The restaurant at the rear offers food, including a roast on Sundays.

The pub posted a photo of the book on social media saying: “Feeling excited. Look what we are in again.”

The Lion & Royal, Navenby

The Lion & Royal is located on Navenby High Street, in an imposing stone building in the centre of the village. Royal was added to the pub’s name following a visit by the Prince of Wales in 1870, and Guy Gibson of RAF 617 Squadron fame spent his wedding night there.

Cosy real fires are lit when needed and there is a large beer garden for the warm weather.

The book lists that the pub sells drinks including Greene King IPA, Abbot, and three changing beers (sourced nationally).

The Centurion, North Hykeham

The pub is located on Newark Road in North Hykeham and its name reflects the Roman history of the area, as it is near the route of the ancient Fosse Way linking Lincoln to Exeter.

Built in 1869, the Centurion is described in the book as being a “hive of activity and a great meeting point for the local community and beyond”.

Food and ale offers feature throughout the week and there are twice-weekly quizzes. The book lists that the pub sells drinks including Bombardier Gold, Sharp’s Doom Bar, and house beer (by Black Sheep).

The Anglers, Saxilby

Family-run village local, The Anglers, is located on Saxilby High Street and has a strong community and pub sport focus.

Regular charity fundraising events are held, along with darts, dominoes, pool and cribbage matches. The quieter lounge has old village photos, and the outside drinking area has a boules court. Pop-up food stalls visit on some Friday and Saturday evenings.

The book lists that the pub sells drinks including Theakston Best Bitter and three changing beers (sourced nationally).

Dambusters Inn, Scampton

Dambusters Inn is a pub located on the High Street in Scampton, which has memorabilia displays worthy of a national museum, as well as an annual commemorative beer festival drawing drinkers from near and far.

The guide describes the popular pub by saying: “Some pubs are special places of pilgrimage, and 10 visitors’ books are testament to the international reputation of this multi-award winning village local honouring the eponymous WWII squadron.”

It is a pub, micro-brewery and popular food destination and, according to the book, it sells drinks including Greg’s Scampton Ale, Dambusters Ale, and five changing beers (sourced nationally).

Three Horseshoes, Waddington

Three Horseshoes is located on the High Street in the heart of the village of Waddington.

It is a real community local providing social gatherings on most nights, with two bars and real fires creating a cosy environment. Darts, quizzes, poker and live entertainment feature regularly, while large screens show sports events.

Real ale is provided from the five handpumps and the book lists that the pub sells drinks including John Smith’s Bitter, and five changing beers (sourced nationally).

The Good Beer Guide 2022 also includes the following Real Ale Breweries in Lincolnshire: