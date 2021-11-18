Skegness murder probe as man dies after hit and run
A man was detained under mental health act
A 37-year-old man has died in Skegness after being hit by a van, and police have launched a murder investigation.
The death of James Britton, known as Jimmy, is connected to an incident on Wednesday, November 10, when emergency services attended reports of a collision on Everingtons Lane at 4.14pm.
A Ford Transit van hit two pedestrians, 37-year-old James and an unnamed 20-year-old, before fleeing the scene with police in pursuit.
The Transit was chased down the A52 before being brought to a controlled stop by a police stinger on the A52 Wainfleet Road in Boston.
A 33-year-old man was arrested in connection with this incident, on suspicion of attempted murder.
He was released on police bail and immediately detained under the Mental Health Act to be dealt with in accordance with legislation.
Detective Chief Inspector Richard Myszczyszyn, from East Midlands Specialist Operations Unit, who is now leading the investigation, said: “This is a very tragic event and a family have lost their loved one. They have asked for their privacy to be respected as this very difficult time.
“We have launched a murder investigation and our inquiries are ongoing. We would like to hear from any witnesses who we have not yet spoken with and remind people to refrain from commenting or remarking on social media as this can be deeply upsetting and impacts on our investigation.”