Burglary appeal: Can you identify these men?

An indoor simulated golf centre will be opening on the Brayford in Lincoln next month, offering sport, food and fun for all.

Virtually Golf will open at Brayford Wharf next door to Odeon, on the first floor, on Monday, December 20, and bookings will start to be taken on Monday, December 6.

Internal fit-out has begun this week by Lincoln based commercial specialists APSS for what has been described as a “best-in-class venue concept” that aims to increase accessibility into the sport of golf.

It will be the first of its kind in the city of Lincoln, with televised live sports, a modern-style bar and food menu partnering the primary cause – golf.

The simulator will allow keen golfers and novices alike to play a round on some of the most famous courses in the world, while also offering coaching from PGA professionals and reaching out to people of all skill levels.

The technology, supplied by Foresight Sports, offers accurate, reliable and user-friendly golfing experiences, and it can help break down your swing and improve your game.

On the cutting-edge simulators, you will be able to play various mini-games as well as regular golf, for a more fun and interactive experience.

It won’t just be about golf, though, you’ll also be able to purchase Virtually Golf accessories and gift boxes that are being produced by one of the UK’s biggest suppliers to the golfing world.

For those who would enjoy the gift of some time on a simulator, they’ll also have gift cards available. There will also be globally inspired food menus including burgers, vegetarian and vegan options and even late night snacks.

As well as this, a wide selection of drinks will be available, such as unique coffee cocktails, Prosecco trees and various non-alcoholic beverages.

Operations director, Ronnie Roberts said: “We will be busy over the next few months finalising our food and drink menus to run alongside the simulators and will be offering hosted children’s parties and corporate events so reach out to see how we can help you plan your event.

“We won’t be stopping there and look forward to sharing new ideas soon. We’ll also welcome any feedback you have once we’re open so we can make sure you get the most out of your time with us.”

For more information, visit the Virtually Golf website.