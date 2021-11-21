Burglary appeal: Can you identify these men?
Information appeal after Crowland burglary
We are appealing for information after a burglary at the allotments on James Road in Crowland.
This occurred between 4 pm on 30 October and 11 am on the 31 October.
A large storage unit was broken into and various items of gardening equipment and machinery were stolen.
We would like to speak to the two men pictured in connection with the incident.
The men are described as follows:
- White male, approximately 5 feet 10 inches, approximately 30 years old, slim build, full trimmed black beard – wearing black jogging bottoms, dark jacket over a light coloured hoodie.
- White male, approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall, approximately 30 years old, slim build, light brown facial hair in a goatee beard – wearing dark puma track suit, zipped top with white puma logo and white bans on the upper arm, dark blue jogging bottoms and black beanie hat.
If you have any information to assist our investigation, please contact us in one of the following ways:
- Email [email protected] with reference incident 447 of the 31 October in the subject box.
- Via our non-emergency number 101, quoting incident 447 of 31 October.
- Through the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org
If you’ve been the victim of crime, support is available, whether you have reported the crime to the police or not. Victim Lincs provide free, confidential advice and guidance, as well as access to specialist emotional support services. Visit www.victimlincs.co.uk or call 01522 947510 Monday – Friday 8am – 4pm.
Reference: Incident 447 of 31 October