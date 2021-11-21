Fatal collision, Newton-on-Trent
Man, 24, died in single vehicle collision
We are appealing for information after a fatal road traffic collision.
We were called to the A1133 Collingham Road, Newton-on-Trent, at 10.12 pm last night (20 November).
We believe a single vehicle was involved in the collision which sadly resulted in the death of a 24-year-old man.
Three men, aged 20, 21 and 24, have been arrested in connection with the incident and are currently in custody.
We would like to appeal to anyone who saw the collision, or anyone who may have captured the car, a Mitsubishi Shogun, on their dash cam at around the time of the collision.
The road is currently closed whilst we undertake scene examinations. We are working to get the road re-opened as soon as possible.
If you have any information to assist our investigation, please contact us in one of the following ways:
- Email [email protected] with reference incident 474 of the 20 November in the subject box.
- Via our non-emergency number 101, quoting incident 474 of 20 November.
- Through the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org
Reference: Incident 474 of 20 November