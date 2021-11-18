The 18 Lincolnshire eateries named in AA Restaurant Guide 2022
The annual guide is back, and one Lincolnshire restaurant shines through
The AA Restaurant Guide for 2022 has been released, showcasing the very best in culinary experiences across the UK, and there are 18 Lincolnshire venues featured.
Each year, the AA’s guide takes a deep dive into the restaurants awarded prestigious rosettes by inspectors for their quality food, service and atmospheres.
The 2022 edition features about 1,700 restaurants across the British Isles, after no guide was released in 2020 due to the pandemic – the first time this had happened in 50 years.
In this year’s guide, there is just one restaurant in Lincolnshire with the acclaim of having four rosettes, which equates to the venue being among the best in the UK, deserving of national recognition.
That restaurant is Winteringham Fields in North Lincolnshire, which remains the county’s only Michelin Star restaurant. The guide mentions how head chef Colin McGurran has “created something quite magical here with farm outbuildings converted into accommodation and a high class restaurant”.
There were 11 venues awarded two rosettes, ranking as the best local restaurants with consistency and quality ingredients, and six were given one rosette, for being a standout in the local area.
The Lincolnshire restaurants given two AA rosettes in the 2022 guide are:
- Magpies Restaurant with Rooms, Horncastle
- Harry’s Place, Great Gonerby
- Pig & Whistle, Stallingborough
- The Brownlow Arms, Hough-on-the-Hill
- The Old Bakery, Lincoln
- Washingborough Hall Hotel, Washingborough
- The Advocate Arms, Market Rasen
- San Pietro Restaurant Rooms, Scunthorpe
- The Hope and Anchor Pub, South Ferriby
- The Oak Room, Stamford
- The William Cecil, Stamford
The following were given one AA rosette:
- Best Western Oaklands Hall Hotel, Laceby
- The Lincoln Hotel, Lincoln
- The White Hart, Lincoln
- The Bustard Inn & Restaurant, South Rauceby
- The Bull & Swan at Burghley, Stamford
- Petwood, Woodhall Spa