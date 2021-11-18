The 18 Lincolnshire eateries named in AA Restaurant Guide 2022

The annual guide is back, and one Lincolnshire restaurant shines through

The AA Restaurant Guide for 2022 has been released, showcasing the very best in culinary experiences across the UK, and there are 18 Lincolnshire venues featured.

Each year, the AA’s guide takes a deep dive into the restaurants awarded prestigious rosettes by inspectors for their quality food, service and atmospheres.

The 2022 edition features about 1,700 restaurants across the British Isles, after no guide was released in 2020 due to the pandemic – the first time this had happened in 50 years.

In this year’s guide, there is just one restaurant in Lincolnshire with the acclaim of having four rosettes, which equates to the venue being among the best in the UK, deserving of national recognition.

That restaurant is Winteringham Fields in North Lincolnshire, which remains the county’s only Michelin Star restaurant. The guide mentions how head chef Colin McGurran has “created something quite magical here with farm outbuildings converted into accommodation and a high class restaurant”.

There were 11 venues awarded two rosettes, ranking as the best local restaurants with consistency and quality ingredients, and six were given one rosette, for being a standout in the local area.

The Lincolnshire restaurants given two AA rosettes in the 2022 guide are:

Magpies Restaurant with Rooms, Horncastle

Harry’s Place, Great Gonerby

Pig & Whistle, Stallingborough

The Brownlow Arms, Hough-on-the-Hill

The Old Bakery, Lincoln

Washingborough Hall Hotel, Washingborough

The Advocate Arms, Market Rasen

San Pietro Restaurant Rooms, Scunthorpe

The Hope and Anchor Pub, South Ferriby

The Oak Room, Stamford

The William Cecil, Stamford

The following were given one AA rosette:

Best Western Oaklands Hall Hotel, Laceby

The Lincoln Hotel, Lincoln

The White Hart, Lincoln

The Bustard Inn & Restaurant, South Rauceby

The Bull & Swan at Burghley, Stamford

Petwood, Woodhall Spa