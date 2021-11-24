Caught on camera – Lincoln
We believe the man in the image can help with our inquiries
We believe the man in the image can help with our inquiries.
Can you help with the identity of the man in the image? We think he has information that will help our investigation into the fraudulent use of a bank card, which had been stolen moments before it was used in a Lincoln sports shop.
The owner of the bank card had his wallet stolen and then found a transaction had been carried out at a sports shop for £40.
As part of the investigation we have recovered CCTV from the store and we are appealing for your help to help us with our inquiries. The incident happened on October 1, 2021.
We would like to hear from you if you have any information that could assist the inquiry. There are a number of ways you can report:
- By clicking on the email link [email protected]– please remember to put the reference 21000572556 in the subject box
- Via our non-emergency number 101, quoting incident 21000572556
- Through the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org
Reference: 21000572556