COVID-19 infection rates drop week-on-week in Greater Lincolnshire, but Monday cases up on previous
Yesterday’s cases were up
There have been 646 cases of coronavirus confirmed in Greater Lincolnshire on Tuesday as infection rates across the county show an overall drop.
The figure was 14.74% up on the 563 cases at the same point the previous week.
However, the latest government data also shows infection rates have declined week-on-week in most districts.
The latest COVID stats for Lincolnshire are:
- 646 new cases of coronavirus in Greater Lincolnshire with 504 in Lincolnshire, 66 in North East Lincolnshire and 76 in North Lincolnshire
- No further deaths of Lincolnshire residents were recorded in the government figures
- Four deaths were confirmed in United Lincolnshire Hospital Trust facilities. Data is not updated over the weekend so this may be catch-up from that time period.
The average infection rate for all Lincolnshire local tier authorities has seen a decrease from 507.7 to 431.6, however, it remains above the England average of 422.5.
All but two council authorities have seen a rise in infection rates in the past few days with South Holland rising from 415.2 to 479.9 per 100,000 population, while North East Lincolnshire has seen an increase from 366.5 to 298.
Both have also increased their standing in the national rankings with SHDC moving from 263rd highest to 136th, while NEL moved from 298th to 252nd.
West Lindsey has also moved up the table, but only by two places from 45th to 43rd – however, its infection rate has dropped from 698.6 to 582.2, suggesting it has only moved up because other areas are showing declining rates at a faster pace. It is the only district council in the top 100 nationally.
Coronavirus data for Greater Lincolnshire on Monday, November 1
138,591 cases (up 646)
- 92,628 in Lincolnshire (up 504)
- 22,440 in North Lincolnshire (up 66)
- 23,523 in North East Lincolnshire (up 76)
2,408 deaths (no change)
- 1,760 from Lincolnshire (no change)
- 329 from North Lincolnshire (no change)
- 319 from North East Lincolnshire (no change)
of which 1,447 hospital deaths (up four)
- 891 at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust (up four)
- 44 at Lincolnshire Community Health Service hospitals (no change)
- 1 at Lincolnshire Partnership Foundation Trust (no change)
- 511 in Northern Lincolnshire (NLAG) (no change)