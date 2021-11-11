4 hours ago

Lincoln Wetherspoon toilets win big at Loo of the Year Awards

Lincoln’s two ‘Spoons flushed away the competition
Abigail Annis and Ella Holmes of The Square Sail in Lincoln showcasing their platinum award winning Wetherspoon toilets. | Photo: David Webb

Two Wetherspoon pub toilets in Lincoln proved they are no number two as they won platinum awards at a Loo of the Year competition.

Ritz on the High Street and The Square Sail on Brayford Wharf North were both given the platinum rating by inspectors, who aim to highlight and improve standards of ‘away from home’ toilet provision in the UK.

The Loo of the Year Awards are held annually, and inspectors make unannounced visits to thousands of toilets across the country to judge them.

Matt Westgate in the award winning gents’ loo at Ritz, Lincoln. | Photo: David Webb

Toilets are graded silver, gold, platinum or diamond, while unacceptable toilets are not graded at all.

Inspectors will judge the loos against numerous criteria, including decor and maintenance, cleanliness, accessibility, hand washing and drying equipment and overall management.

The Square Sail’s toilets are becoming frequent winners in these awards. | Photo: David Webb

The gents’ toilets at Ritz. | Photo: David Webb

Ritz and The Square Sail are serial winners of the award, having won platinum honours in 2020 and 2018.

The Loo of the Year Awards 2021 managing director, Becky Wall, said: “The toilets at the two pubs have been designed and fitted out to a very high standard and are both clean and well maintained. The pubs deserve their platinum awards.”

