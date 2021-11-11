Lincoln Wetherspoon toilets win big at Loo of the Year Awards
Lincoln’s two ‘Spoons flushed away the competition
Two Wetherspoon pub toilets in Lincoln proved they are no number two as they won platinum awards at a Loo of the Year competition.
Ritz on the High Street and The Square Sail on Brayford Wharf North were both given the platinum rating by inspectors, who aim to highlight and improve standards of ‘away from home’ toilet provision in the UK.
The Loo of the Year Awards are held annually, and inspectors make unannounced visits to thousands of toilets across the country to judge them.
Toilets are graded silver, gold, platinum or diamond, while unacceptable toilets are not graded at all.
Inspectors will judge the loos against numerous criteria, including decor and maintenance, cleanliness, accessibility, hand washing and drying equipment and overall management.
Ritz and The Square Sail are serial winners of the award, having won platinum honours in 2020 and 2018.
The Loo of the Year Awards 2021 managing director, Becky Wall, said: “The toilets at the two pubs have been designed and fitted out to a very high standard and are both clean and well maintained. The pubs deserve their platinum awards.”