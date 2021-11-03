Cyclist dies after crash with van in North Lincolnshire
The man’s family are being supported by specially trained officers
A male cyclist sadly died after a crash involving a light goods vehicle near Barton upon Humber on Tuesday.
Humberside Police were called to the collision at around 11.40am, which happened on the junction of Burnham Road and the B1206 near Barton upon Humber.
The cyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.
Humberside Police said: “The man’s family are now being supported by our specialist trained officers and our thoughts are with them following the tragic incident.”
Police are now appealing for anyone who was in the vicinity with dashcam footage, or who was travelling along the B1206 or Burham Road at the time of or before the collision.
Any witnesses or anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting log number 199 of November 2.
#Barton – RTC at the junction of BURNHAM ROAD with the B1206, near to the Deepdale Garden Centre. The crossroad is completely closed, including access to Deepdale Garden Centre from all directions, and the B1206. Please avoid this area and make alternative routes.#BartonNPT pic.twitter.com/Eb52MUVNwH
— Humberside Police – North Lincolnshire (@Humberbeat_NL) November 2, 2021