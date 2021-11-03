Woman sexually assaulted outside her car in North Hykeham
Police want to speak to a woman who shouted out at the offender
Police are investigating reports that a woman in her 20s was sexually assaulted in North Hykeham on Monday.
The incident happened between 9pm and 9.30pm on Monday, November 1, when a woman in her 20s was approached by a man while she stood next to her vehicle on Hutson Drive.
Reports surfaced online that a man restrained the victim and put his hands under her clothes to sexually assault her.
A post on social media alleged that the attacker was a man in a black jacket with a red t-shirt, Adidas tracksuit bottoms and Nike trainers.
Police have not released an official description of the perpetrator.
Officers are particularly keen to speak to a woman who may have seen the incident and shouted out at the offender after it happened.
If you have any information, witnessed the incident, or have dashcam footage, call 101 or email [email protected] and reference incident 106 of November 2.