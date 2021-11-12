Eating challenge YouTuber topples North Hykeham cathedral burger
The challenge was inspired by him
A popular competitive eater on YouTube has paid a visit to a pub in North Hykeham to take on a cathedral burger challenge that was created with him in mind.
BeardMeatsFood (real name Adam Moran), has more than 1.5 million subscribers on YouTube, and is among the most popular food challenge content creators on the platform.
In a video uploaded on Thursday, November 11, BeardMeatsFood paid a visit to The Fox & Hounds in North Hykeham to take on the gigantic cathedral burger challenge.
He said he was made aware of the challenge when people tagged him in The Lincolnite‘s story about The Fox & Hounds’ cathedral burger, which we went to check out in September this year.
The challenge was inspired by head chef Rob Turner actually watching BeardMeatsFood’s channel and devising a challenge which he could take on here in Lincolnshire.
The cathedral burger consists of two beef patties, southern fried chicken, BBQ pulled pork, streaky bacon, fried onions, chilli jam and melted cheese.
As well as this, there are five homemade onion rings on top of the burger, creating the cathedral-style tower, and it is surrounded by dirty fries and homemade coleslaw.
There is no time limit to complete the mammoth challenge, but if you complete it in one sitting without toilet breaks, you get a free dessert that can be claimed any time, as well as a spot on the wall of fame.
Needless to say, the cathedral burger was no match for BeardMeatsFood, who dispatched of the burger, onion rings, fries and coleslaw in a time of 20 minutes and 35 seconds.
Staying true to tradition, Moran stayed afterwards for dessert, tucking into an apple and blackberry crumble with custard.