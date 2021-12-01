Christmas drink and drug driving campaign

Will you blow a positive this year?

Our “Don’t blow a positive” Christmas campaign will remind people driving over the drink or drug driving limit is a criminal offence which comes with heavy social and financial burdens, as well as a criminal conviction.

If you’re thinking of taking the risk and driving over the limit, fast forward to being stopped. That sinking feeling knowing you’ll “blow a positive”, be arrested and charged.

Rewind that scenario to the beginning and make a different choice. Be the person that puts your job, livelihood, friends and family first, not after a drink or drug choice.

Most drivers respect the drink and drug drive laws, recognising the inherent dangers of driving while being unfit through drink or drugs.

Research shows more drivers take a risk with drink or drug driving in December and we’re asking for your help to reduce the number of people who do.

We know that most people find drink or drug driving completely unacceptable and we’re reinforcing this message to those who carry on regardless.

Our officers know well that a positive drink or drug test leads to a driving ban and the loss of a person’s driving licence. This can lead to loss of employment as driver’s can’t get to work or need their licence for work. A loss of income will lead to other financial difficulties and a loss of housing and social opportunities too.

We’ll be increasing our efforts on targeting those who take the risk with their own and other people’s lives.

If you know someone who drives while they are unfit you can call us and let us know. Is it someone who you work with maybe and are worried they will cause a crash and harm someone?

If you know someone who drives after drinking or drug taking, talk to them about getting alcohol or drug support. Help is available and it just takes one phone call:

More information on drink driving can be found here: The drink drive limit – GOV.UK

Information on drug driving : Drugs and driving: the law

Over the previous 12 months there have been 806 drink drive arrests and 544 drug driving arrests.

We have seen a rise in drink drivers between the ages 18 – 24 years, 31-40 years and 41 – 50 years. The percentage of drivers between 31 – 50 years being arrested is 49%.

We have seen a 15% increase in men being arrested when compared to the previous year.

With drug driving we have also seen an increase in drug driving arrests between the age groups 31 – 40 years and 41 – 50 years, with an 19% increase in the number of women being arrested for drug driving offences, when compared to the previous year.

If you are concerned by someone who drives while they are under the influence of drink or drugs, you can call us and let us know. There are a number of ways to contact us:

By emailing [email protected]

By calling 101 or in an emergency 999

Through the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.

