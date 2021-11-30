Grantham’s Holly Humberstone nominated for Rising Star at BRIT Awards

Lincolnshire musician Holy Humberstone has been nominated for the prestigious Rising Star award at the BRITs this year, an honour won by the likes of Adele and Sam Fender in previous years.

Humberstone, 21, has enjoyed another stellar year. Her stock continues to grow in the music industry, releasing her critically acclaimed second EP The Walls Are Way Too Thin earlier this month.

Her debut EP, Falling Asleep At The Wheel, was released in August 2020 and has amassed over 200 million collective streams to date.

The singer from Grantham has also made strides over in America, having performed on James Corden’s The Late Late Show in February, and played multiple shows Stateside in 2021 after signing a record deal with Interscope and Polydor Records.

She finished runner-up to rapper Pa Salieu in the BBC Sound Of 2021 list, as well as being nominated as an Ivor Novello future star this year, and playing huge slots at a host of major festivals, such as All Points East and Reading & Leeds.

Now, Holly will be up for the BRIT Award for Rising Star, formerly known as Critics’ Choice, alongside London-based artists Bree Runway and Lola Young.

The award comes with esteemed acclaim, having been previously won by megastars such as Adele, Florence & The Machine and Sam Smith.

If Holly were to win, she would be the first Lincolnshire artist to take home the award, and she already is the first singer from our county to be nominated for it.

Holly said on social media that she couldn’t believe her nomination, saying: “Pinching myself how is this even real! This is so cool! Nominated for an actual BRIT Award.”

You can listen to Holly’s latest release The Walls Are Way Too Thin EP on any streaming service by clicking here.