The Lincolnite tries: New Lincoln pop-up Oh La La Fries

A Lincolnshire couple are hoping to launch a local takeaway service next year after impressing customers with their loaded fries in Lincoln at two pop-up events.

Perry Greenwood, 32, and Lucy Clark, 34, launched Oh La La Fries this autumn, which specialises in gourmet loaded fries and halloumi fries.

They held their first pop-up at the Waddingworth PYO Pumpkins at Redhouse Farm on November 5. The couple then showcased their talent for food again at the Lincolnshire Food & Gift Fair at the Showground on November 27-28.

The couple, who are are getting married in 2022, work from a converted horse box which they predominately use for festivals, food shows and pop-up events. They will have a pop-up stall at the illuminated wall walk at Lincoln Castle on December 13 and 14.

Oh La La Fries is predominately Lincolnshire based as they spend a lot of time in Lincoln and are moving to Louth soon, but the business will be nationwide and they are available for weddings and private parties.

There are nine loaded fries options, including two festive options, in a customisable menu that is continually changing and being added to. The current options are as follows:

Crispy Hoisin Duck fries (Lucy’s favourite)

BBQ Pulled Pork Fries (Perry’s favourite)

Truffle & Parmesan Fries

Salt & Pepper Calamari Fries

Buffalo Chicken Fries

Mac & Cheese Fries

Halloumi Fries

Festive Halloumi Fries

Festive Raclette Cheese Fries

The dishes can also be made vegetarian and vegan friendly, with plant-based alternatives. The ingredients are sourced from local suppliers from Lincolnshire, and their packaging is 100% recyclable and biodegradable.

Oh La La Fries will be launching a local takeaway service in spring 2022, where people will be able to pre-order and collect their food in different areas including Lincoln and Louth. Once launched, various locations will be announced on social media each week regarding where the takeaway service will be.

Former teacher Lucy, and commercial manager Perry said food is their life. They originally dreamt up the concept after a night out “having the obligatory cheesy chips drenched in mayo”, and wondering why this dish should only be reserved for late night munchies.

They told The Lincolnite: “We both just love food. When we first got together we travelled a lot and were always planning where we will eat next.

“We love to eat street food and loaded fries, and at independent restaurants as they have more on offer and there is more passion put into each dish.

“One of the great things about street food is flexibility as we are to static in one area. We wanted to use our passion for food to set something up.

“It’s not just about eating. We are passionate about giving people the full experience and customers can see the food being prepared in front of them, and see the attention to detail.”

The couple also wanted to thank the support of all their customers, as well as Lincoln-based Number 75 Design who did their branding.

Oh La La Fries can be booked by emailing [email protected] or contacting the business via social media.