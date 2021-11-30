Grimsby man jailed after paedophile hunters trap him in Cheshire

A 59-year-old man from Grimsby has been jailed for three years after so-called ‘paedophile hunters’ caught him on his way to meet what he thought was a 13-year-old girl.

Brian Royston was intercepted by members of Elusive Child Protection Unit at a train station in Handforth, Cheshire on October 3, where he believed he was meeting up with a 13-year-old girl.

The paedophile hunter group then had a heated exchange with Royston about his intentions, all of which was caught on camera, before he was taken away by police.

Upon meeting Royston, the hunters ask him a series of questions in regards to his relationship with the alleged victim, who happened to be a decoy account, which he was unaware of.

It was discovered that he had packed condoms to meet the 13-year-old girl, highlighting his sexual intentions with her, before the hunters read out some of his explicit message exchanges.

Brian Royston, of Scartho Road in the North East Lincolnshire town, pleaded guilty to attempting to cause or incite a child to engage in sexual activity, during a hearing at Chester Crown Court.

The 59-year-old was jailed for three years, half of which will be served on licence, and he will be placed on the sex offenders’ register for the rest of his life.

After his sentencing, Elusive Child Protection Unit, which has over 40,000 page likes on Facebook, said: “[It’s the] fastest turn around we have seen, charged and sentenced in under two months.

“Massive well done to all the team, including hunters and our faithful security, job well done guys!”