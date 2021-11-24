In pictures: St Barnabas Torchlight Procession 2021

More than 1,000 people took part in the St Barnabas Hospice Torchlight Procession in Lincoln on Tuesday night as supporters dedicated lights in memory of loved ones.

The 21st Light Up A Life Torchlight Procession commenced from Claytons Sports Ground and finished at Lincoln Cathedral. Participants lined up together in lanes where torches were lit before the procession was led by the RAF Waddington Pipe band.

After the last torch was extinguished at Exchequer Gate, there was a service of celebration and reflection at the West Front of the Cathedral. This is where the 30 foot Tree of Life, donated by Doddington Hall and Gardens, was illuminated.

Steve Norton was the lead torchbearer for the procession. His mother Margaret was an enthusiastic volunteer having helped at the Hospice since 1994, and she insisted on spending her final few days there before sadly passing away last year.

There was also a virtual pre-recorded Light Up A Life church service available on the night on the St Barnabas website featuring music, readings, poems, and the opportunity to light a candle for a loved one.

The Light up a Life campaign as a whole has raised around £35,000 so far, but it runs until Christmas so people can continue to dedicate their lights in memory of loved ones here.

Louise Cotton, Event Lead for the Torchlight Procession, said: “On behalf of everyone at St Barnabas Hospice, I would like to say what an amazing evening we had at this year’s Torchlight Procession. The community came together to remember loved ones in a beautiful way and the weather was perfect.

“A huge thank you goes to all of our volunteers, runners and stewards who supported the event in various ways and to the community for joining us. There was also an incredible amount of local businesses that offered their support.

“Thanks go to Doddington Hall & Gardens, Allen Signs, Lincoln Cathedral, Our Lady of Lincoln Church, City of Lincoln Council Maintenance Services, Continental Landscapes, S. Lyon & Son Haulage Ltd, BBC Radio Lincolnshire, Lincolnshire Police, Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue, the RAF Waddington Pipe Band, TSS Events, Taylor Lindsey, Stamford Sound Hire, Bates Sound, Flying Hire Ltd, Lindum Rotary Club, Lincoln Christ’s Hospital School, NatWest, Annie Griffith and her Community Choirs, Chevron Traffic Management Ltd, Mr and Mrs N Kirk, DPS Digital, St. Mary Magdalene’s, Lincolnshire Co op, Davis Trackhire, Steve Norton and family, The Subdean and Chapter of Lincoln Cathedral, Lincoln BIG, Community 4×4 Response, SRP Hire Solutions, Highways and Planning.

“The Tree of Life will be outside Lincoln Cathedral until Wednesday 5th January and we welcome members of the public to visit and spend a quiet moment remembering their loved one. We heard some amazing stories and there were some truly wonderful people being remembered last night (November 23).”

