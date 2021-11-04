Jake Quickenden gets Lincolnshire gritter named after him

‘It’s the highlight of my career!’

Jake Quickenden, meet Jake Grittenden!

The Scunthorpe singer and TV star was flattered to have the unusual honour of getting a gritter named after him, describing it as “brilliant”.

The name was selected in a vote by members of the public.

The celebrity saw his gritter namesake for the first time as North Lincolnshire Council unveiled the names at Normanby Hall.

Jake joked: “To be fair, I thought that everyone in Scunny hated me, so I’m really happy!

“I’m always going to be a Scunny boy through and through. I was born here, all my friends and family are still here, so it’s nice when something like this happens.

“It’s a bit of fun and I don’t take myself too seriously.

“Now I’ve got a gritter named after me, it’s brilliant.

“It’s probably the highlight of my career, to be honest!”

Other famous names also had one of North Lincolnshire Council’s fleet named after them following the voting.

Prince Philip will be remembered as The Duke of Spreadingborough, and Roger Spreaderer will also be in action keeping the roads clear this winter.

They will be joining the existing vehicle Grittney Spears.

Jake was last seen on our screens competing in Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins.

He was forced to pull out of the Channel 4 show after a devastating injury to his shoulder during filming.

Jake will be appearing under the lights of the New Theatre Royal in Lincoln when he stars in the Beauty and the Beast pantomime this winter.

He told fans on Instagram: “I will always give 100% and I said the only way I would leave the show is in an ambulance and unfortunately that’s what happened…”

He is mostly recovered following the injury – but hasn’t confirmed whether he will be taking a turn manning Jake Grittenden to keep the streets of Scunthorpe clear.