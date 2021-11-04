Climate projections show swathes of Lincolnshire underwater by 2030

The low-lying land at risk of flooding within ten years

New projections of the Lincolnshire areas which will be at risk of flooding by the end of the decade show the urgency of the climate crisis.

As world leaders meet at the COP26 Climate Summit, the devastating effects global warming could have on our region have been laid bare.

According to the map, most of the south of Lincoln would be lost to flooding, as well as villages to the east and west.

The east coast of the county and the wash would disappear entirely, with the map suggesting the Lincolnshire Wolds would become the county’s new seaside.

In the north of the county, large parts of Grimsby, Cleethorpes and Scunthorpe are set to be below the predicted flooding level by 2030.

Climate Central, an an independent group of scientists, has gathered data to show which areas could be hit by flooding as sea levels rise over the coming years.

For some parts of the country, this will only be a concern in decades to come.

But thousands of homes could potentially end up underwater in northern Lincolnshire over the next few years.

Large areas which lie close for the River Humber, Ancholme and Trent are predicted to be below the annual flood level by then, which will happen on average once a year.

The levels will rise further in future if the ice caps continue to melt.

The climate group says the map isn’t a definitive forecast, but should be used to look at areas which could need protection.

It doesn’t take into account existing flood defences, like those recently installed in South Ferriby.

Climate Central’s interactive map shows which areas are most at threat.

Additional reporting by The Lincolnite.