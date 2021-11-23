Job centre now open in former Lincolnshire Echo offices
Officially marking the end of an era for local publishing
The office space in central Lincoln which used to be home to local newspaper Lincolnshire Echo has now reopened as a Jobcentre Plus.
The Lincolnshire Echo moved out of its Brayford Wharf East offices in February 2020, temporarily moving to The Regatta on Doddington Road before eventually closing all county office spaces in March 2021.
Parent company of the regional publication, Reach PLC, pulled the plug on all its Lincolnshire offices after reporting drops in circulation, as well as cutting 550 jobs in 2020 to try and save money following the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Signs emerged at the site for a Jobcentre Plus earlier this year, and operations are now up and running to help unemployed people find work.
Jobcentre Plus is an employment service that is part of the Department for Work and Pensions in the UK, offering employment opportunity or financial allowance to assist with living costs.
The closure of Reach PLC’s Lincolnshire Echo office means that The Lincolnite is still the only news publication in the county to operate full-time from an office.