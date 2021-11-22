27 seconds ago

Lincoln Bailgate pub seeking new home as venue put up to let

Prince of Wales looking for new home
The Prince of Wales Inn is located in Lincoln's Bailgate. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

A popular pub in Lincoln’s Bailgate is available for lease, as the tenant handed in their notice and are looking for a new spot.

A sign outside The Prince of Wales Inn pub states that Stonegate Pub Partners is offering a ‘fantastic business opportunity’.

A listing on Stonegate Pub Partner’s website says that it is looking for “an experienced retailer with a background in city centre premises who can further develop the strong food business, supported by a quality drinks offer”.

The offer by Stonegate Pub Partners is for a Retail Partnership Tenancy with a guide rental price of £65,000 per annum, payable weekly in advance.

The pub’s current lease runs out in March and that there is a possibility The Price of Wales Inn could move elsewhere in the city, even downhill, but this has not been confirmed.

The proposed agreement on the pub listing. | Photo: Stonegate Pub Partners

A spokesperson for the Prince of Wales said: “The incumbent tenant gave notice to not renew his lease in March 2022. We are actively recruiting for a new business partner of this successful pub and we are committed to securing its future.”

