Lincoln Bailgate pub seeking new home as venue put up to let

Prince of Wales looking for new home

A popular pub in Lincoln’s Bailgate is available for lease, as the tenant handed in their notice and are looking for a new spot.

A sign outside The Prince of Wales Inn pub states that Stonegate Pub Partners is offering a ‘fantastic business opportunity’.

A listing on Stonegate Pub Partner’s website says that it is looking for “an experienced retailer with a background in city centre premises who can further develop the strong food business, supported by a quality drinks offer”.

The offer by Stonegate Pub Partners is for a Retail Partnership Tenancy with a guide rental price of £65,000 per annum, payable weekly in advance.

The pub’s current lease runs out in March and that there is a possibility The Price of Wales Inn could move elsewhere in the city, even downhill, but this has not been confirmed.

A spokesperson for the Prince of Wales said: “The incumbent tenant gave notice to not renew his lease in March 2022. We are actively recruiting for a new business partner of this successful pub and we are committed to securing its future.”