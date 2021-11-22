The Lincolnite Tries: Meat Castles’ burgers at Lincoln pop-up stall

The maker of the self-proclaimed “best burger in the world” has opened a weekly pop-up stall outside Lincoln Castle, offering bespoke blends that even include a biscoff burger.

Meat Castles is the brainchild of Tom Warwick, 27, from Gainsborough with help from Kat Fell, also 27, from Retford, and though it is only a recent business, the success has been evident.

Tom set up Meat Castles after years of experience working with FOODbible, a spin-off of social media publishers LADbible, as well as judging national burger competitions and taking part in numerous eating challenges.

His social media following has seen him amass more than 20,000 Instagram followers since setting up the page in 2019, and is now advertising his own products on there for his pop-up stalls in Retford and Lincoln.

Every Friday “for the foreseeable future”, Meat Castles will have a stall outside The Victoria pub on Union Road in Lincoln, from 5pm to 9pm.

When asked what to expect from Meat Castles, Tom told The Lincolnite: “You can expect the best burger in the world, of course!

“I’ve judged national competitions and feel I can go toe-to-toe with any of those, we use the highest quality ingredients and locally sourced products when possible.”

The cheese is supplied by The Cheese Society in Lincoln, and the burger buns are provided by Vine’s Bakery on Steep Hill, while the patties themselves come from grass fed cows on the Yorkshire Dales.

The beef is hand reared and stored in a Himalayan salt chamber for 40 to 50 days after slaughter, packing in the flavours and creating a sumptuous burger rich in flavour.

The menu is regularly updated, but for the first few weeks you will have a choice of four burgers, varying from the classic to the outright bizarre.

You can get an ‘OG’ burger, which comes with double cheese, spicy tomato and caramelised onion sauce, mustard and gherkin relish for £7, or £10 if you want two beef patties rather than one.

However, the star attraction is the ‘Lotus’ burger, which comes with biscoff spread and crushed biscoff, with a biscuit on top of the bun!

The Lincolnite tried the Lotus burger and we aren’t quite sure how it works, but it really does! The blend of the meat from the patty and the sweet tooth twist of biscoff is a combination that you wouldn’t normally put together, but Tom has found the ideal blend.

“The biscoff burger naturally polarises people when we show it to them,” Tom said. “But as soon as they taste it they are converted and say they love it.”

To see more of Meat Castles’ food and keep up to date with Tom and Kat’s movements with the business, follow their Instagram page.

See more photos of the burgers up close from The Lincolnite‘s photographer Steve Smailes: