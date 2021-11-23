Lincoln man jailed for over a decade for multiple child sex offences
He was found guilty of six offences
A 26-year-old man from Lincoln has been jailed for more than 13 years after being found guilty of multiple sexual offences against minors.
Mark Pitchford initially pleaded not guilty to seven offences. However, he was found guilty of six offences, including five counts of sexual assault against a child under 13 and one count of attempted rape of a child under 13.
However, he was found not guilty of one count of sexual assault against a child under 13.
Pitchford appeared at Lincoln Crown Court on Monday, November 22 where he was sentenced to 13 years and six months in prison.
He has also been put on the Sex Offenders Register for life, as well as on a barring list – this means he can’t work with children.