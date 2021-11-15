Lincoln Toby Carvery opens after £160k revamp

You can get your Toby roast fix in Lincoln again!

Toby Carvery is back open in Lincoln with a new and improved look after a refurbishment costing around £160,000, so The Lincolnite went to check it out.

The popular restaurant on St Mark’s Square was due to close for the refurb on March 23, but the coronavirus lockdown delayed those plans. It reopened again several months later but without refurbishment, before closing for its delayed refurb on Monday, November 1.

After a full refurb from a front of house perspective, and tweaks in the kitchen, Lincoln’s Toby Carvery reopened on Saturday, November 13. As well as a new look inside, the restaurant can now seat an increased number of customers, with a capacity of 150.

The refurb also created 10 new jobs and Toby Carvery is still recruiting for further staff now.

Katie Olley, general manager at Lincoln’s Toby Carvery, told The Lincolnite: “It was a bit run down and tired before and needed a new look and investment.

“It looks fantastic and exceeded my expectations. The feedback from customers has been positive saying it feels more homely.”

The menu is very much similar to before, but does have some additions including the Festive Pig Dog – a foot-long pig in blanket with stuffing, cranberry sauce and ciabatta bread.

Toby Carvery on St Mark’s Square in Lincoln is open Monday to Sunday, between 8am and 9pm.

See the rest of our photo gallery below: