Man arrested over attempted murder in Skegness released on bail
Two men were seriously injured
A 33-year-old man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after two pedestrians were hit by a van in Skegness, has been bailed by police.
The incident happened on Wednesday, November 10, when emergency services were called to reports of a crash on Everingtons Lane, Skegness at 4.14pm.
A Ford Transit van driven by a 33-year-old man was believed to have hit two men, aged 20 and 38, without stopping at the scene.
Police pursued the van down the A52 before it was brought to a controlled stop by a stinger on the A52 Wainfleet Road in Boston.
The victims were left with serious injuries and taken to hospital for treatment, and officers arrested the driver of the van on suspicion of attempted murder.
He has since been released on police bail as investigations continue, and officers would like to hear from any witnesses who have not yet come forward.
If you have any information on this, call 101 and quote incident 307 of November 10.