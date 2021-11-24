Lincolnshire COVID infection rates on the rise again

COVID-19 infection rates are up across most Lincolnshire authorities in the past week as 650 new cases of coronavirus were reported on Wednesday.

The November 24 daily data was 5.7% down on the 689 at the same point last week.

However, recent figures show that across the region infection rate have increased from 390.8 per 100,000 to 460.2 in the past few days.

The latest COVID stats for Lincolnshire are:

650 new cases of coronavirus with 437 in Lincolnshire, 108 in North East Lincolnshire and 105 in North Lincolnshire

Two further deaths were recorded in the government figures, including one Lincolnshire and one North East Lincolnshire resident

One hospital death was also confirmed at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust

On Tuesday, there were 681 cases of coronavirus, three deaths recorded in government data and two hospital deaths confirmed

According to Tuesday’s data, Greater Lincolnshire’s infection rate continues to sit above the England average, which has also risen from 352.5 to 421 in the past week.

South Kesteven currently is top of the local table with a rate of 547.4.

Overall five authorities have moved up from their current position, including North East Lincolnshire, North Lincolnshire, North Kesteven and Lincoln City Council.

West Lindsey District Council, which last week had the highest infection rates in the county has dropped from 56th highest to 204th, with a decreased rate of 436.7.

However, despite being joined by South Holland District Council, Boston Borough Council and East Lindsey District Council in falling down the charts, it was the only authority to see a decrease in rates.

Coronavirus data for Greater Lincolnshire on Wednesday, November 24 153,673 cases (up 650) 102,873 in Lincolnshire (up 437)

24,828 in North Lincolnshire (up 108)

25,972 in North East Lincolnshire (up 108) 2,483 deaths (up three) 1,815 from Lincolnshire (up one)

337 from North Lincolnshire (no change)

331 from North East Lincolnshire (up one) of which 1,491 hospital deaths (up one) 921 at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust (no change)

44 at Lincolnshire Community Health Service hospitals (no change)

1 at Lincolnshire Partnership Foundation Trust (no change)

525 in Northern Lincolnshire (NLAG) (up one) DATA SOURCE — FIGURES CORRECT AT THE TIME OF THE LATEST UPDATE. POSTCODE DATA INCLUDES DEATHS NOT IN HEALTHCARE FACILITIES OR IN HOSPITALS OUTSIDE AUTHORITY BOUNDARIES.