Attempted murder arrest after two men hit by van in Skegness

People across Lincoln paid their respects on Remembrance Day to honour those who lost their lives at war to defends our freedoms.

Remembrance services have been observed since the end of the First World War in 1918 to honour members of the armed forces who lost their lives serving their country in the line of duty.

A brief service, organised by the Royal British Legion, and two minutes’ silence was held on Thursday, November 11 at the war memorial on Lincoln High Street, where wreaths were also laid. There will also be events across the county on Sunday, with a long list of road closures in place.

See the full gallery from Lincoln at the end of this story.

Local children honour Bomber Command

More than 1,000 children (233 from six local primary schools) joined the International Bomber Command Centre learning team for the annual Children’s Service of Remembrance on November 10.

The children at the IBCC placed poppies in the Memorial Walls. They were joined by a further 840 pupils who linked to the service via the IBCC’s YouTube channel.

The schools designed and created wreaths and also took part in a poetry competition with the winners reading theirs as part of the service.

The 2021 winners were winners Jess, aged 10, from Heighington Millfield Academy and Toby, aged 10, from Navenby Church of England Primary.

Special Remembrance event at Witham St Hughs Academy

Witham St Hughs Academy is located on the site of former RAF Swinderby and has a significant number of children from military families on roll.

The school continued a tradition started last year with the creation of a poppy field and silhouettes of soldiers.

This year the project grew again with more than 900 poppies and more soldiers added to the display for the local community to enjoy. To commemorate Remembrance Day, the forces children led a whole school service and read poems.

Richard Stock, who joined the academy as headteacher in January this year, played the Last Post and Reveille which was a surprise for the children and the local community who visited to watch. Mr Stock had previously played the Last Post at Lincoln Cathedral on Remembrance Day for four consecutive years during the 90s when he was aged 16-19.

Headteacher Richard Stock said: “It is a real privilege to be able to show our respect, gratitude and empathy to all of our service men and women during the time of Remembrance.

“Our short service within our poppy field of Remembrance is our way of bringing together the whole school community. Personally, it was a real honour to be able to mark the occasion by playing The Last Post at Witham and share the poignant occasion with all of the children.”

Upcoming Lincoln Remembrance events

Another service will be held at the war memorial on Saturday, November 13, this time organised by City of Lincoln Council in conjunction with the Royal British Legion.

The Armistice Service will be attended by the Lord Lieutenant, the Civic Party, members of council, freemen and more, with a wreath-laying opportunity and music provided by the Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue band, at 10.40am.

The day after, on Remembrance Sunday, November 14, Lincoln Cathedral will host its usual annual service, with the Mayor of Lincoln in attendance along with the Civic Party and members of the council at 10.15am.

A free annual service of Remembrance will take place at 10.43am on Sunday, November 14 at the Spire Memorial, The International Bomber Command Centre. This year, 34 wreaths will be laid by different organisations and the IBCC choir and orchestra will be playing.

Elsewhere in the county, West Lindsey District Council have said the chairman will be at All Saints in Gainsborough on the morning of Remembrance Sunday, and then All Saints Parish Church in Nettleham in the afternoon for two separate services.

In North East Lincolnshire, there will be services held in Grimsby, Immingham, Laceby, New Waltham and Cleethorpes to allow people to pay tribute.

See The Lincolnite’s full gallery of the Lincoln High Street remembrance event below: