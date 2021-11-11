Attempted murder arrest after two men hit by van in Skegness
Police stopped the fleeing van with a stinger
A 33-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in Skegness, after a Ford Transit van allegedly drove into two pedestrians, prompting a police pursuit.
Emergency services were called to reports of a collision on Everingtons Lane at 4.14pm on Wednesday, November 10.
A Ford Transit van, driven by a 33-year-old man, is believed to have hit two men, aged 20 and 38, before leaving the scene pursued by police.
The two victims sustained serious injuries and remain in hospital at the time of reporting.
After the van left the scene, police chased it down the A52 before it came to a controlled stop due to a stinger being used on the A52 Wainfleet Road in Boston.
Officers then arrested the suspect and he remains in custody. He will be questioned in due course.
Detective Chief Inspector Rachael Cox said: “We understand residents may be concerned about this incident and we would like make clear to the public that this is an isolated incident, and we do not believe it was related to an act of terrorism.
“Our investigation is at an early stage and we would ask the public to refrain from speculating on social media. We will have officers in this area carrying out inquiries so please do speak with them if you have any concerns.
“We are appealing for any witnesses who we have not yet spoken too, to call us on 101. We would also like to hear from anyone who may have dashcam footage or CCTV of the area at around the time incident happened.”