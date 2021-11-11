6 mins ago

Village beer festival raises £1,500 for local community

Community spirit reigning supreme in Metheringham
Megbeer Fest was hosted in Metheringham and money raised went towards good causes in the village, such as the local scout group. | Photo: Megbeer Fest

A village beer festival which raised money for good causes in the local area has handed over three cheques worth £1,500 for the Metheringham community.

Megbeer Fest in Metheringham was held on Saturday, July 24 with over 750 people in attendance for a range of beers and ciders, live music and a chance to reconnect after months of lockdown.

The event was held to raise money for a number of local community groups, including Metheringham Scout Group, Metheringham Preschool and Metheringham Swimming Pool.

£500 cheques were given to three different community assets in Metheringham, including the preschool. | Photo: Megbeer Fest

All were given a cheque of £500 each from funds raised at Megbeer Fest, and there are plans for the festival to come back to Metheringham playing field next year, too.

Megbeer Fest 2022 is set to take place in September next year, license pending, with more announcements on lineups and dates due in the new year.

Metheringham Swimming Pool, which is run voluntarily, was also given a £500 donation. | Photo: Megbeer Fest

It was organised by members at Metheringham Squash Club to offer the locals an opportunity to have a good time while supporting good causes in the area.

Organisers of Megbeer Fest said: “We’d been talking about introducing something for the community for a few years, as a way of giving something back.

“The scout group, preschool and swimming pool are three key community assets in Metheringham so we wanted to give them any support we could.

“The event was a huge success and we want to say a huge thank you to everyone who made it possible, from sponsors to Potterhanworth beer festival for supporting us and providing resources to help make Megbeer Fest what it was.”

Around 750 people were in attendance at Megbeer Fest. | Photo: Ellis Karran for The Lincolnite

