Village beer festival raises £1,500 for local community
Community spirit reigning supreme in Metheringham
A village beer festival which raised money for good causes in the local area has handed over three cheques worth £1,500 for the Metheringham community.
Megbeer Fest in Metheringham was held on Saturday, July 24 with over 750 people in attendance for a range of beers and ciders, live music and a chance to reconnect after months of lockdown.
The event was held to raise money for a number of local community groups, including Metheringham Scout Group, Metheringham Preschool and Metheringham Swimming Pool.
All were given a cheque of £500 each from funds raised at Megbeer Fest, and there are plans for the festival to come back to Metheringham playing field next year, too.
Megbeer Fest 2022 is set to take place in September next year, license pending, with more announcements on lineups and dates due in the new year.
It was organised by members at Metheringham Squash Club to offer the locals an opportunity to have a good time while supporting good causes in the area.
Organisers of Megbeer Fest said: “We’d been talking about introducing something for the community for a few years, as a way of giving something back.
“The scout group, preschool and swimming pool are three key community assets in Metheringham so we wanted to give them any support we could.
“The event was a huge success and we want to say a huge thank you to everyone who made it possible, from sponsors to Potterhanworth beer festival for supporting us and providing resources to help make Megbeer Fest what it was.”