Man charged with theft and public order offence after Skegness incident
A 36-year-old man has been charged with theft and a public order offence after an incident at Hildreds Shopping Centre in Skegness.
Nigel Tune of St Andrews Drive was arrested after a disturbance at Wilkinson’s at around 11.15am on Monday, November 16.
We are now appealing for information from those who witnessed the incident to come forward and help us with our enquiries.
Additionally, we are investigating a report of unnecessary suffering of an animal in the same incident and would urge anyone with information to get in touch.
A local man, in his 30s, has been arrested and released under investigation in connection with this.
If you can assist, please contact us in the following ways:
- Click on the email link [email protected] – please remember to put the niche number 21*666593 in the subject box.
- Call our non-emergency number 101, quoting the niche number 21*666593.
- Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.