Two arrested over Skegness shopping centre ‘disturbance and animal suffering’
Police have arrested two men over a theft and ‘disturbance’ in a Skegness shopping centre, and the connected alleged suffering of an animal.
The incident happened at the Wilkinson’s shop at Hildreds Shopping Centre at around 11.15am on Monday, November 16.
Nigel Tune, 36, of St Andrews Drive was arrested after a disturbance at Wilkinson’s at around 11.15am on Monday, November 16.
He has been charged with theft and a public order offence.
Lincolnshire Police are now appealing for information from those who witnessed the incident to come forward and help us with enquiries.
Additionally, they are investigating a report of unnecessary suffering of an animal in the same incident and would urge anyone with information to get in touch.
A local man, in his 30s, has been arrested and released under investigation in connection with this.
Anyone who can assist should:
- Email link [email protected] – put the niche number 21*666593 in the subject box
- Call the non-emergency number 101, quoting the niche number 21*666593
- Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111