Man loses tooth in late night Lincoln assault
Early morning assault on Clasketgate
Police are investigating reports of an assault in the early hours of the morning in Lincoln, which resulted in a man losing a tooth.
The incident occurred on Clasketgate in the city at around 5.30am on Saturday, October 30.
One man was punched in the face, an impact which caused him to lose a tooth.
If you recognise the man in the CCTV image, or have any information that could assist police with their investigations, get in touch with officers in one of the following ways:
- Call 101 and quote incident 21000638557
- Email [email protected] and use the same incident number in the subject line
- Anonymously contact Crimestoppers online or by calling 0800 555111