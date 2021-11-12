4 hours ago

Man loses tooth in late night Lincoln assault

Early morning assault on Clasketgate
Do you recognise this man? | Photo: Lincolnshire Police

Police are investigating reports of an assault in the early hours of the morning in Lincoln, which resulted in a man losing a tooth.

The incident occurred on Clasketgate in the city at around 5.30am on Saturday, October 30.

One man was punched in the face, an impact which caused him to lose a tooth.

If you recognise the man in the CCTV image, or have any information that could assist police with their investigations, get in touch with officers in one of the following ways:

  • Call 101 and quote incident 21000638557
  • Email [email protected] and use the same incident number in the subject line
  • Anonymously contact Crimestoppers online or by calling 0800 555111

