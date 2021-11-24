34 seconds ago

Meet ‘The Lincolnshire Village Idiot’ trying to visit every parish in England

He has just over 10,000 to go!

A Lincolnshire-born man has set himself the bold challenge of visiting every single civil parish in England, documenting his journey on YouTube.

The self-titled Village Idiot, also known as Andy, was born in Saxilby and now lives in Rotherham, but he said living in a town has prompted him to miss his previous village life.

This inspired him to start a YouTube channel in January 2021 and embark on a unique but brilliant challenge: visiting every single civil parish England has to offer.

He describes himself as “the man with a GoPro, a car, and an unhealthy amount of time” and uploads to YouTube once a day in a new location.

There are 10,449 parishes in England, according to Andy, and he has visited just over 300 so far on his challenge, which he is anticipating will take 25-30 years to complete.

Andy said of the challenge he has set himself: “I’ve got plenty of time on my hands, so I’m confident.”

You can watch his videos on The Village Idiot YouTube channel.

