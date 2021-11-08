‘Mindless damage’ at freshly revamped Louth bus station
Benches, walls and screens were damaged
‘Mindless damage’ and graffiti caused almost £3,000 worth of damage in a newly refurbished area at the bus station in Louth, prompting a police investigation.
Benches, walls and perspex screens were damaged between 8.15pm and 9.15pm at the bus station on Church Street during the evening of Saturday, November 6.
Lincolnshire Police are appealing to members of the community for information as part of their investigation.
Sergeant Kelly Palmer, from the Community Beat Team at Lincolnshire Police, said: “This is mindless damage and makes what was a newly refurbished area look terrible. If this is what some people call fun, then I feel sorry for them.
“I am certain that those who were in the area at the time were not all involved in the damage but will know who is. I ask that you consider your moral and civil position on this and contact us with the names of who is responsible.
“As part of our investigation I know there were a number of people in the area and appeal to anyone who saw anything to get in touch. We’d especially like to hear from drivers, riders or anyone who has dashcam or mobile footage of those involved.”
Anyone with information should contact police on 101 or via email at [email protected] quoting incident 171 of November 7.
Alternatively, it can be reported through the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online here.