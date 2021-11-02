New KFC and Costa opening off A46 Lincoln bypass this month
Finger lickin’ good news!
New KFC and Costa Coffee outlets will open at a business park near Lincoln in around two weeks.
Taylor Lindsey began construction of the developments at Teal Park, just off the A46, in March this year.
The 1,800 square foot Costa Coffee and 2,500 square foot KFC restaurant will both offer dine in, drive-thru and takeaway.
After the construction was completed, Taylor Lindsey handed it over to KFC and Costa Coffee who are currently fitting them out ahead of opening in mid-November, although an exact opening date has yet to be publicly announced.
This comes after councillors at North Kesteven District Council went against their officers’ recommendations to approve the new Costa and KFC in December 2019.
Dan Race, Development Director with Taylor Lindsey, told The Lincolnite: “Teal Park provides excellent accessibility and visibility to its occupiers. Costa Coffee and KFC will benefit from this and I expect both to trade very well.”
The new buildings will be prominently situated at the entrance to Teal Park, fronting Whisby Road and opposite the Jaguar Land Rover dealership. There will also be 74 car parking spaces.
Costa Coffee will open seven days a week between 5am and 11pm. KFC will be open daily between 11am and 11pm.