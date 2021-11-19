Olympic medallist opens new Aldi store in Stamford

A brand new Aldi store has been unveiled in Stamford, with Olympic hockey hero Sarah Jones cutting the ribbon on the supermarket.

The store on Uffington Road opened its doors at 8am on Thursday morning, providing jobs for 36 people in the local community, including store manager Robert Place.

Aldi will be open between 8am and 10pm Monday to Saturday, and 10am to 4pm on Sundays, offering large chillers and freezers, a food-to-go section at the front and even the ‘aisle of Aldi’, which offers various ‘special buy’ items every Thursday and Sunday.

A ribbon-cutting event was held at the entrance, with pupils from Uffington C of E Primary School in attendance alongside Olympic bronze medal winning hockey player Sarah Jones.

Sarah then stayed to give away complimentary bags of fresh fruit and vegetables to the first 30 customers in the queue, before inspiring the pupils with an assembly as part of Aldi’s Get Set to Eat Fresh initiative.

Her talk with the pupils offered the children a chance to look into the mindset and lifestyle of an Olympian and how important it is to keep healthy.

To celebrate the store’s opening, Aldi offered pupils at the school the opportunity to win a £20 gift voucher to spend at the new store, tasked with creating a poster to show what healthy eating means to them.

Store manager Robert Place said: “It’s been a wonderful morning here at the opening of Aldi Stamford. It was lovely to welcome our new customers into store, and I look forward to meeting more of the community in the coming weeks.

“I’m also thrilled that we’ve been able to support Uffington C of E Primary School through our partnership with Team GB.”

Team GB hero Sarah Jones added: “I’ve had a fantastic time opening the new Aldi this morning. It was an honour to officially open the store and welcome customers inside for the first time.

“It was great to speak with the children at Uffington C of E Primary School about the importance of eating healthily and how it can be fun to plan and prepare meals as a family. Hopefully I’ve also managed to inspire the pupils to keep active and try different sports.”

Also, the new Aldi store is calling for local charities and food banks in Stamford to register with Neighbourly, a community engagement platform that can link businesses to charitable organisations.

Charities that have registered can collect surplus food up to seven days a week, and to be a part of that you should email [email protected].