Police appeal for witnesses of North Hykeham school bus crash
One child on board broke his arm
Police are appealing for witnesses to a crash in North Hykeham which saw a Stagecoach school bus with 60 children on board topple off the road into a hedge.
Meadow Lane in North Hykeham was closed by police after a school bus came off the road at around 8.29am on Thursday, November 11.
Around 60 children were on board at the time of the incident, on their way to North Kesteven Academy and Sir Robert Pattinson Academy, and were left trapped on the bus after it came off the road.
Lincolnshire Police reported that there were no serious injuries, but a 12-year-old boy suffered a broken arm and a 14-year-old girl was taken to hospital as a precaution.
Both Meadow Lane and Brant Road were closed for all of Thursday morning while emergency services worked to recover the bus and get the children out safely.
As part of their investigations, officers are now asking anyone who witnessed the incident or has dashcam footage to come forward.
If you can assist police, call 101 or email [email protected] and quote incident 91 of November 11.