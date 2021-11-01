Police concerned for welfare of missing Skegness teen
Have you seen Timara?
A 16-year-old girl is missing from the Skegness area and police are concerned for her welfare.
Timara, whose surname was not disclosed by Lincolnshire Police, was last seen in the Skegness area at 11.30pm on Saturday, October 30.
Timara is described as white with shoulder-length streaked brown hair, with blue eyes, and of slim build.
She was wearing a black t-shirt, black tracksuit bottoms with white stripes on the side, and navy blue trainers.
Anyone with information regarding Timara’s whereabouts should contact police on 101 quoting incident number 129 of October 31.