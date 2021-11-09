Scunthorpe man jailed for four years after drugs found on him
Police said dealing with drug-related crime is a top priority
A 24-year-old man from Scunthorpe has been jailed for four years after being caught with drugs during a stop and search by police officers.
Thomas Edgar appeared in court charged with drugs offences on Thursday, November 4.
Edgar was sentenced for possession with intent to supply a Class A drug after officers searched him in June.
He is notorious in Scunthorpe and police previously issued various wanted appeals, including over an alleged robbery.
A Humberside Police spokesperson said: “Drug-related crime has a huge impact on our communities and that’s why dealing with it remains one of our top priorities.
“I hope that these sentences will show that this is not something we will tolerate in this area and that we will continue to pursue those who do get involved in this kind of offending.
“If you have concerns about drug-related crime in your area, please don’t keep it to yourself. You can let us know by speaking to your local team, calling us on 101 – or 999 if someone is in immediate danger.
“We know that some people are concerned about contacting police directly, so if you have information but would rather not give your name, you can always call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”