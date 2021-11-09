“Utterly horrendous”: Community in shock as Roberts Buncis teen killer is unmasked

Lincolnshire is reacting to the 17-year sentencing of a 15-year-old boy who murdered his 12-year-old school friend in Boston by stabbing him over 70 times and trying to behead him.

Marcel Grzeszcz was given a minimum jail sentence of 17 years at Lincoln Crown Court on Monday for the murder of his school friend Roberts Buncis, 12, in Fishtoft on December 12, 2020.

The court heard how Roberts had been stabbed more than 70 times in a “brutal and prolonged” attack which included attempts to behead and cut off the hands of the victim.

Grzeszcz lured Roberts from his home at 3.30am to meet him at a wooded area near to his house on Alcorn Green, before launching an attack on Buncis which cost him his life.

Marcel Grzescz was wearing latex gloves and attempted to burn the knife he used and his clothes after the attack, which the judge said was evidence of “a significant degree of planning and premeditation”.

Mr Justice Jeremy Baker, passing sentence, initially placed an anonymity order on Grzeszcz to protect his identity due to his age, but the severity of the case prompted the judge to lift reporting restrictions following his sentencing.

Roberts’ father Edgars said in an impact statement that he’d lost his “destination” and “purpose” with the death of his son, saying “my life is in the cemetery.”

The truly harrowing incident happened just two days before Roberts’ 13th birthday. He was a pupil at the local Haven High Academy having moved over to the UK from Latvia with his dad when he was seven.

Assistant chief constable for Lincolnshire Police Kerrin Wilson said after the sentencing: “Children killing children just doesn’t happen in inner cities. We will work tirelessly to secure justice for those affected whilst also working with partners & communities to prevent such senseless criminality.”

Detective chief superintendent Andy Cox added: “An utterly horrendous case highlighting the impact of knife crime. My condolences remain with Roberts family and friends who have to deal with this devastating loss.

“My thanks to Lincolnshire Police and East Midlands Special Operations Unit officers for their hard work and dedication in securing this conviction.”