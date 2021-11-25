Two injured in suspected hit and run in Scunthorpe
They were taken to hospital for treatment
Two people have been injured in an alleged hit and run in Scunthorpe on Wednesday.
The crash between a Peugeot and Toyota Avensis happened at the junction of Doncaster Road and Hilton Avenue in the North Lincolnshire town at around 4.30pm on Wednesday, November 24.
Humberside Police said it was reported the Toyota was turning right at the junction when it collided with the Peugeot. The driver of the Peugeot then allegedly fled the scene after the collision.
The two people in the Toyota were taken to hospital to receive treatment for their injuries, which are not thought to be serious.
Police are appealing for witnesses and anyone with information or dashcam footage should contact the force on 101 quoting log number 328 of November 24.